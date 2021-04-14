Illegal dumping caught on camera in Aransas Pass, police seek public help identifying suspects

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects involved in an illegal dumping incident caught on camera.

"We need your help with this one, FB followers!" said a post from Aransas Pass Police Department. "Can you help us identify this dirty trashster?"

The video, released by the Aransas Pass Police Department shows a dark-colored car with a mattress tied on the top, slowly make a turn on a curved road. The car stops and a person exits the car momentarily to dump the mattress on the side of the road. The person gets back in the car and the car then drives away.

According to authorities, the location of the incident was at the 200 block of North Arch.

Police ask that you contact Tri-County Crimestoppers at 800-245-TIPS extension 8477 or 361-758-8477 to make an anonymous tip if you or someone you know has information about this case.