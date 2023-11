CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — This weekend the Corpus Christi Ice Rays will be hosting 'Country Night' at the American Bank Center on Nov. 11.

According to Cassidy Lange, President of the Ice Rays, the first 1500 people will receive free cowboy hats. There will also be fun, food and entertainment for the whole family.

After the game, there will be a concert by country artist Kyle Park. For tickets, you can head to www.goicerays.com