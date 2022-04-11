CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — I scream, you scream, we all scream for Dairy Queen!

The DQ restaurants in Texas are celebrating 75 years of tasty history with 75 cent cones, starting Monday.

That's right DQ is treating their guest as they turn back their clocks to the good old days when you would enjoy a dipped cone for less than a dollar.

Guest will get to enjoy creamy vanilla-dipped cones for just 75 cents.

This is a limited-time offer that will run through Sunday, April 24.

So make sure you mark your calendars, you don't want to miss this delicious opportunity.

You can share your favorite stories and photos about any one of your neighborhood DQ locations in Texas by visiting the website.