“I heard this loud crackling noise, and I shot out of bed"; Alice resident details storm effects

ALICE, Texas — Thunderstorms in the area Monday night into Tuesday morning caused problems for many, including in Alice.

Around 3:00 a.m., Alice resident Nicole Ruiz was awoken by a crackling sound, and the sound of her house losing power.

“I heard this loud crackling noise, and I shot out of bed because I just heard everything in my house shut down. As soon as I opened my laundry room door, it was just rain everywhere. Rain, air, it was everywhere. It sounded horrible, it sounded like a tornado,” Ruiz said.

When Ruiz went outside to see what happened, she saw her neighbor’s trampoline in the street, the light pole on the corner by her house was cracked, and one down the block was knocked down, pulling some wires down with it. She said shortly after she woke up, the fire and police departments, as well as crews from the city, were on scene.

Ruiz said the only damage to her house was caused by a leaking air vent, and no one was injured from the storm.

“When I woke up, my motherly skills, I guess, kick in, and the first thing I think of is my kids. I go check up on them, everything is fine in their rooms. I stayed up most of the night keeping an eye on them, and the situation that was happening outside,” she said.