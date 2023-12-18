I-37 reopened after woman on motorcycle was struck by multiple vehicles

LIVE OAK COUNTY — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety on December 17th, at 9:40 p.m., a man driving a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria struck a woman riding a 2007 Harley Davidson Motorcycle on southbound Interstate-37 near mile marker 56, North of the US 59 Interchange in Live Oak County.

According to DPS troopers, the motorcyclist, who's been identified as 25-year old Kiran Olivia Sharma from Austin, became lodged in front of the Crown Victoria which weaved from the outside lane to the inside lane and then back towards the outside lane.

Sharma fell off the bike onto the roadway where she was struck by at least three other vehicles, a passenger car and two truck tractor semi-trailers.

The Crown Victoria with the motorcycle came to a stop near the 56 southbound exit ramp. The 28-year-old male driver, from Sandia, was not injured.

Sharma was pronounced dead at the scene.

IH 37 was shut down until 4:30 a.m., while investigators worked to clear the scene.

There is no information on what caused the deadly crash.

"It's a very active investigation."Sgt. Harold Mallory with Texas DPS said,

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for the latest updates.