I-37 shut down after truck hauling a trailer gets stuck under the Tancahua overpass

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Several local agencies shut down traffic on the ramp connecting southbound Interstate Highway 37 to US 181 towards Portland Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to I-37 after a truck hauling a trailer became lodged underneath the Tancahua overpass just after 9:30 a.m.

Corpus Christi Police Department Lt. Burroughs said a construction company carrying construction equipment had an oversized load. The driver was on I-37 trying to get onto Hwy 181 to Portland when the truck struck the bottom part of the Tancahua overpass and became wedged under the bridge.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department was on the scene to deconstruct the equipment on the truck and remove it from underneath the bridge.

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation arrived on the scene and are inspecting the bridge to ensure no damage was caused to the structure.

The truck has been removed; however, all lanes of traffic are not open yet.

According to CCPD, the driver will be cited for carrying an oversized load.

