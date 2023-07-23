I-37 Nueces River Project: Lane and Ramp closures set for July 23 - July 24

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Texas Department of Transportation contractors are working to demolish a section of the old southbound I-37 highway.

Work crews for the I-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction Project have planned ramp and mainlane closures for Sunday and Monday.

Officials say the closures will affect southbound motorists on I-37 and those using the northbound Sharpsburg exit.

Southbound traffic on I-37 will be reduced to one lane at Nueces River Bridge on Sunday, July 23, and Monday, July 24, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-37 should be advised the Sharpsburg exit will be closed Monday, July 24, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

"Drivers may exit Labonte Park, turn around to the southbound frontage road, and continue to Sharpsburg. Drivers are urged to slow down in the work zone and watch for workers and equipment," city officials said.

All construction work is weather permitting, and lane closures are subject to change without notice, according to city officials.

Details of the lane and ramp closures are listed below: