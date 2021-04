CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman who was driving on Interstate 37 near the Nueces River Bridge is extremely lucky after a truck driving ahead of her lost its wheel.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, a woman was driving on the road overnight when out of nowhere a tire and wheel bounced onto her left fender and then hit the corner of her windshield.

According to Rivera, lost the wheel and it bounced down the road..

The sheriff says on his Facebook page this was a "close call."