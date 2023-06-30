Hydration in the heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the Coastal Bend heat remains high, it's important to stay hydrated.

Officials said heat related illness cases in the area continue to rise.

Janet Dykins was at home with her husband when a line man replacing a telephone pole passed out in her backyard.

"I went in the house to get him water and my husband came out and he took a small sip of water and dumped it on the ground, and I said 'do you want to put your handkerchief and put it on the back of your neck, and he said he was good," Dynkins said.

The Center for Disease Control website states drinking water before you are out in the heat working makes it easier to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Also, it's important for people, especially those working in the heat, to drink water before they are even thirsty.

If a person is only drinking water when they are thirsty, they are already behind in fluid replacement.

Andrew Cortez, Battalion Chief for the Corpus Christi Fire Department said cases related to a heat related illness are going up.

"Our top priority is to cool the patient down before irreparable damage is done to the body. So, last year alone we responded to 133 heat related emergencies. Last year in May we responded to seven and this month we have responded to 41," Cortez said.

The CDC website states keeping a balance of drinking water while also drinking electrolytes can help the body function properly.

When out in the heat, an individual is losing water and electrolytes, so drinking electrolytes can be beneficial.

"It's very important to stay hydrated all throughout the day, especially when you are doing activities outside," Cortez said.

Dynkins said it's important to be aware for working in the heat.

"If you are home just keep and eye out to make sure if something does happen that you are ready to call 911, if they need it," Dynkins said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.