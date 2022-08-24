Hurricane Harvey recovery continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parts of the Coastal Bend are still recovering from the weather disaster that happened nearly 5 years ago on Aug. 25th, 2017.

Aransas county was the hardest hit and today officials from the General Land Office held a ribbon cutting for one of their Harvey disaster recovery projects.

28 units at the Linden Oaks apartments were repaired and rebuilt for low to moderate-income families.

The funds came from $ 5 billion dollars approved by congress for disaster recovery projects like this one.

On Tuesday, folks with the GLO had a chance to meet the residents of these refurbished units.

"It's a proud moment to be here five years later. we were here five years ago, we're here five years later and to be able to talk to those individuals who live here, the neighbors, it's really rewarding," said Brittany Eck, with the Texas General Land Office.

This is one of more than 6,000 housing projects that the GLO has completed across 48 Texas counties that were hit hard by Harvey.

$1.5 million dollars was set aside for this apartment complex in Aransas county.