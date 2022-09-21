Hurricane Fiona impacts local mans family in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico was pummeled by Hurricane Fiona, which made landfall on Sunday as a category-1 hurricane. Even though a quarter of residents now have access to electricity, Fiona initially knocked out power to the entire island. Hurricane Fiona brought sustained winds of up to 90 miles per hour. Flooding has washed out roads and bridges, making getting access to resources and supplies difficult. Danny Robles is from Puerto Rico and says his family is still trying to recover from the hurricane that hit their area five years ago.

"They are still trying to recuperate from Hurricane Maria and now Fiona came. They don't have any lights or water. It's real hard to get food from the stores. They're having a hard time."

Danny is in the U.S. doing some contracting work. While he is here, his family is in Puerto Rico, left picking up the pieces after Fiona swept through.

Danny's cousin Isaac went to check on their grandmother who lives alone and said, heavy rains and winds have made it difficult to get around the island.

Isaac Melendez, "When I went to go to my grandmother's house which is like 5 minutes away, I looked outside and the road to get to my grandma's house, there was a big tree in the middle of the street."

But it's the outpouring of support from each other that's making the difference.

Robles says, "We are family people and we're trying to help each other out. If a neighbor needs some help, we are there to try and help them out, but there is only so much you can do in a moment like that."

The Department of Health and Human Services has deployed a 15-person task force from its National Disaster Medical Team. Although their services are needed, the real issue deals with the reliability of the electrical grid.

Melendez says, “Hopefully in the future LUMA is not here anymore and we can get a better electric company. And things get better from there."

Thankfully for his family, everything damaged can be repaired.

“Luckily we're all okay. No one suffered any major damage. But that's part of living on the Island."

An Island that has suffered a blow from mother nature yet again and continues to stand tall.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra declared a public health emergency in Puerto Rico today due to the flooding left in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. The agency said staff members from the National Disaster Medical System, the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and the CDC are prepared to provide services and support.

