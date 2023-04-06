Power restored for hundreds in surrounding areas near Ayers and Holly intersection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: APRIL 6, 2023, 8:19 A.M.

Work crew have restored power for hundreds of AEP customers after a transformer blew out this morning, knocking over a light pole.

According to AEP's website, there are now only 50 customers without power in the vicinity.

To view the AEP power outage map, click here.

To report a power outage in your area, click here.

ORIGINAL: APRIL 6, 2023, 7:17 A.M.

AEP crews are working hard this morning preparing to restore power for hundreds of people near Ayers Street and Holly Road.

Officials said a transformer blew out at the intersection of Ayers St. and Cavitan Dr., causing a light pole to fall over.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Corpus Christi Police Department were dispatched to the scene to block off the road from oncoming traffic.

Officials said there were no injuries reported. Power is expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m. in surrounding neighborhoods.

According to the AEP power outage map, there are approximately 3,615 customers without power at this time.