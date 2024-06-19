Hundreds of power outages reported throughout the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — More than 3,900 customers are experiencing power outages throughout the state of Texas, according to the AEP Texas power outage map.

Some areas, like Rockport, have roughly 383 customers with power outages as of June 19, 2024, at 9:27 a.m. Officials estimate the power to be restored around 11:30 a.m. on June 19 in that area.

AEP Texas/KRIS 6 News

Other areas like Gregory, Aransas Pass, Portland, Alice, Freer, Woodsboro, and several other parts of the region are beginning to experience power outages as well.

If you are without power, you can check the status by clicking here to use this handy tool.