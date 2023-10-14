Hundreds of people gathered on deck the USS Lexington to view the eclipse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an experience like no other on the deck on the USS Lexington Saturday as all eyes were on the sky waiting for it to go from daytime to dusk.

The citizens of Corpus Christi had a front row view of the eclipse.

For many, this was the very first time they had ever had a chance to see an eclipse.

Pam Hobbs and her husband flew all the from Maryland. They said their favorite part was the ring of fire.

"It’s full coverage and totality and five minutes worth so this is going to be, and four minuets worth I can’t imagine that long being able to see that much," Hobbs said.

Other visitors such as Alfonso Cabazos and his family drove from The Rio Grande Valley, and they say this is definitely something they will never forget.

"You do not see something like this everyday, it’s every couple years," Cabazos said.

Crowds of people starting showing up around 10:00 a.m. but by 11:30 a.m. it was a full house on board the USS Lexington.

By the time the ring of fire came along, what many were waiting for, the sky went from day light to night.

"It’s a one of a kind it really is, the next one is April of 2024 and you have got to get there," Hobbs said.

Families got a chance to experience more than just the eclipse.

"The eclipse, but also family time you know, it has been a while since we have been on the boat and we are recreating some pictures with the kids," Cabazos said.

Certainly an experience one will never forget.

