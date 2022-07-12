'Hundred Dollar Hunt' returns to La Palmera on July 27

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The heat has been brutal this summer, and finding fun indoor activities for the family has been very necessary.

Play La Palmera's Hundred Dollar Hunt on Wednesday, July 27, because nothing beats the heat like an indoor scavenger hunt.

"The first clue will be posted on the Facebook Event page at 6 p.m. Solve the clue to find a hidden QR code in the mall," said organizers.

Participants must take a selfie showing themselves at the designated store or eatery and scan the code to reveal their next clue.

Organizers say all QR codes are placed outside of the store or eatery, so you do not have to go inside a store if playing the game unless you want to shop.

"Find all the locations and then rearrange all the clues to come up with the magic word," said organizers.

The scavenger hunt winner will take home a $100 La Palmera gift card with a $50 and $25 gift card going to the second-and third-place finishers.

Winners will be presented their prizes at Concierge inside La Palmera by 8:00 p.m.

For more information on La Palmera's Hundred Dollar Hunt, visit their Facebook page.