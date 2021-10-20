How will Nueces County Health District split affect other county residents?

ROBSTOWN, Texas — As the City of Corpus Christi announced it would no longer form part of the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, many other county residents are wondering what that means for them.

KRIS 6 News went to Robstown to find answers.

Robstown City Secretary Beatriz Charo said she found out about the split on Wednesday morning.

Charo said since then she has been working to meet with the county to see how that affects Robstown residents.

“What we do know is that we are working with Nueces County to ensure that the citizens of Robstown are going to continue receiving the services and support from Nueces County Public Health District. Especially during the pandemic,” Charo said.

She said the city has a good relationship with the health district, and officials are on standby to find out what’s next.