How to know if you may have smoke inhalation

CORPUS CHRISTI, texas — Smoke inhalation can be dangerous and even deadly at times.

If you breathe in a lot of smoke, you need to get to a doctor quickly.

If it goes untreated, you could end up with breathing problems or lung diseases, possibly even cancer.

Capt. Ernest Rivas with the Corpus Christi Fire Department says one sign of smoke inhalation is if you have soot in your nose. "If you go to blow your nose, you may have soot coming out, you may have soot in your ears like that. That will come from the heavier smoke inhalation. If you having those signs and you are having some difficulty breathing, especially the next day, its important to get medical attention."

If you're healthy, about 30 minutes of oxygen or even just fresh air, can help clear-out your lungs.