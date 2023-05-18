Houston Astro's Jose Altuve drives in the crowds at Hooks' games this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The corpus Christi Hooks had a big opening game against the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday. It’s one name that is drawing the crowd in, Houston Astor’s second baseman Jose Altuve. He’s playing for the Hooks in a rehab assignment after breaking his thumb during the World Baseball Classic.

“Super excited,” said young Gracen Wilson.

For Gracen and his father Kyle, seeing Altuve is like being back in their hometown of Houston.

“Since really 2014-2015… he’s just an awesome person, good team player, outstanding baseball player, good mentor for our little man. So, we like rooting for him,” said Kyle.

Before the Hooks took the field in their 7-3 series opening win, the line for a Jose Altuve autograph extended from the field to the concourse.

“We came to see Altuve. We go to see him in Houston quite often,” Calallen resident Juna lerma said.

Another fan, Noah Garza and his family just started coming to Hooks games this season after moving from Houston.

“It’s pretty exciting man just driving down the road just to see him," said Garza. "We’ve been to a bunch of Astros games in the past. Seen him for the past 10 years so it’s exciting to see him here at a smaller park.”

Although Altuve is in Corpus Christi because he’s working his way back from an injury, fans are grateful they don’t have to go far to see an MLB star.

“It’s fun to see him, I’ve seen him at the Astros, and at sugar land and here. So, now it’s just fun to see the full circle moment and great seeing him on the field again," said Leila Cortez. "Can’t wait to see him back at the Astros helping them out.”

Although it wasn't a great night at the plat for Altuve on Tuesday, even at the slightest contact on his bat got the crowed roaring ready to erupt for an Altuve hit. That opportunity would come on Wednesday when Altuve got his first hit of the week.

