House of Rock to take Karaoke to the next level

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — House of Rock will be taking Karaoke to the next level with their launch of "GameShow Karaoke" on Friday.

Lady Kat and Heidi Hovda will host the event with a wheel roulette feature.

The host will then spin the wheel with different topics and the contestant can sing a song of their choice. After each round, the audience will vote on who moves on to the next round.

The process will continue until there are only four contestants in the finals. The first-place winner will receive $100 and the second place $75 third and fourth will receive a gift card.

There will still be open karaoke in between rounds for anyone who would like to participate.

All ages are welcome and open karaoke begins at 9 p.m. Gameshow Karaoke sign-up will start at 8:30 p.m.

Every Gameshow Karaoke will have a unique theme.

The Gameshow Karaoke’s theme will be “Sell That Song.” Different topics will be on the roulette wheel and points will be given based on how well each competitor sells their performance.

“Pick a song that really delivers a good performance and you gotta bring your passion and energy and love of the song into your performance,” As advice to potential competitors, Hovda stated in a release.

