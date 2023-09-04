House of Hip Hop Dance Studio celebrates grand opening

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A big party kicked off Saturday to celebrate the opening of a brand-new dance studio in the Coastal Bend.

The House of Hip Hop Dance Studio hosted a grand opening celebration at their new studio in the Annaville area. They offer hip-hop dance classes for everyone, including kids as young as three.

"We both grew up, and we love that culture of hip hop, and this studio is all about that. When it comes to the dancing, the freestyle, the choreography, the b-boying, the breaking — that culture is what we love," Sammy Flores said.

The dance studio, located off Leopard near McKenzie Road in Annaville, has opened registration for all age levels.

