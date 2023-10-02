House fire sends two to the hospital with serious burns

Two people were rushed to the hospital after their house caught on fire on the city's westside.

The fire started after 6 a.m. in a bedroom on the 100 block Green Gate Drive, near West Oso High School.

Fire investigators say it started in an electrical outlet and spread to a mattress.

According to Corpus Christi Fire Department's Assistant Fire Chief Randy Paige, a man in the home burned his hands and feet while when he dragged the mattress to a bathroom to put out the fire. He also suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

A young girl in the home also suffered burns to her left foot. She was taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital for evaluation.

The fire was contained to one room but it caused heat and smoke damage throughout the house.

The American Red Cross tells us they will working with the family in hopes of getting them the help they need.