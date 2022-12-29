House fire on Prescott Street under investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were busy Thursday morning working a fire on the 2200 block of Prescott Street on the city's west side.

Investigators said an unknown teen may have started the fire in a back bedroom around 8:00 a.m., and police are currently searching the area for the suspect.

"It was rumored that somebody had started the fire. The call came in for the fire, possibly in the oven. When fire crews arrived, the fire was found in the back bedroom, so it is suspicious," said CCFD Captain Vicha.

The fire fully engulfed the back bedroom and was spreading to another bedroom before fire crews were able to put out the blaze. According to officials, everyone made it out of the home safely, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

A neighbor said she was sitting on her front porch when she saw the owner of the home being physically hit by her grandson.

The neighbor asked the elderly woman if she needed to use the phone, and the elderly woman replied yes and said her grandson had broken all of her phones.

The neighbor said the unknown teen was seen running from the home after he heard sirens approaching the residence. Police have not made any arrests at this time, and they are currently investigating this incident.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

