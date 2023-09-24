House fire forces two out of their home Sunday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was rushed to the hospital after a house fire Sunday morning on the 3300 block of Casa Rose Drive near Kostoryz Road and Staples Street.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out just after 7 a.m.

Two women were in the home when the fire started and both made it out. One of the women was found in the backyard suffering from smoke inhalation. She was rushed to the hospital.

There's no word on her condition.

In the meantime, Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

