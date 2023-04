CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire broke out at a house on Treptow Street in Beeville around noon on Sunday, according to fire officials.

The Beeville Fire Department arrived 15 minutes later but got the owner and another person out of the house out safely. The house and a nearby car were damaged from the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

