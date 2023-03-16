House Bill 1266 could affect local entertainers if passed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — By day he is Richard Mungia, by night, she is Desiree Brooks. For performers like Mungia, this has been a way of life since he was 15 years old.

"It's been a way of making money for me for that long," Mungia said.

While Mungia has a day job, the art of illusion may be the only source of income for others, and that could soon change with House Bill 1266.



The bill aims at amending the Texas Business and Commerce Code to define a venue that hosts a drag performance and authorizes on-premises alcohol consumption as a sexually oriented business.

"It would definitely not only the entertainer but establishments as well," said Mungia.

Kitana Sanchez is also an entertainer and an LGBTQ rights advocate. She agrees with Mungia on how this will affect them as entertainers and those involved in the art of illusion.

She also says that a lot of these events raise money for different organizations.

"A lot of these entertainers don't see a penny of what's raised in these brunches. It goes to organizations like the American Heart Association, the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, and the Pride Center," said Sanchez.

Sanchez adds that many organizations rely on these big donations. Both Mungia and Sanchez feel if this bill is approved, it would be a step backward for LGBTQ rights in the state.

Lawmakers are expected to further discuss this bill and make a decision by the end of this legislative session.