A 17-year-old has been arrested following an hours long stand-off in Corpus Christi on Wednesday.

Police were called to a home on the west side around 6 a.m. for a domestic disturbance.

The suspect and the victim were gone when police got there , but they found them five hours later at the Holly Park Apartments.

The suspect, 17-year-old Adarieus Villanueva, refused to come out.

He eventually surrendered and was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.