Hotline and online registration opens Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District will open its hotline and online pre-registration for Plan 1A and 1B first dose vaccinations on Thursday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eligibility now includes school and childcare workers.

The allocation of first dose vaccinations will be administered at future mega drive thru clinics.

Dates, times, and locations will be announced soon.

The hot-line number is 361-561-1101. Once the hotline pre-registration limit is reached, you will not be able to register until additional vaccines become available. Notification of appointment date and time will be messaged to clients by text or landline when a future vaccination clinic has been scheduled.

To pre-register online, visit www.cctexas.com/vaccineregistration and click on the “Vaccination Registration” link.

During online pre-registration you must receive a Quick Response (QR) code. Once the online pre-registration limit is reached, you will not be able to register until additional vaccines become available.