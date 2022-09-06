Hooks welcome RockHounds to Whataburger Field for final homestand

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks and Midland RockHounds go head to head for at Whataburger Field from September 6 through September 11 in the final homestand of the 2022 regular season.

The Corpus Christi Hooks enter the homestand, winning seven of their last eight games.

"The weekend presents giveaways galore with a college football color t-shirt giveaway Friday to the first 1,500 fans presented by Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi, a King Tuck bobblehead for the first 2,000 fans on Saturday presented by Wigington Rumley Dunn & Blair, and a fan choice giveaway item Sunday for Fan Appreciation Day," said Hooks staff.

Sunday is also First Responders Day, presented by LyondellBasell with a special pre-game vehicle parade on-field.

According to the Hook staff, the Corpus Christ Police Department and the Corpus Christi Fire Department are this week's Share2Care 50/50 Raffle beneficiaries.

Tickets are available now at cchooks.com/tickets.

Here is a complete rundown of the happenings at the Ballpark by the Bay:

Tuesday, September 6 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offering fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40 (online promo code: HOOKS4FOR40)

+ Conviva Silver Sluggers Night

+ WellMed Baseball Bingo

+ Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, September 7 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Your Hooks take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

+ Fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free for Whataburger Family Day (online promo code: HOOKSBOGO)

+ Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, September 8 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic & $3.50 premium 12-oz draft beer (all stands), $3 discount on 14-oz margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos, and $1 16-oz sodas

+ Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & WILD 105.5

Friday, September 9 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Bud Light Friday Fireworks

+ First 1,500 fans receive a College Football Color T-Shirt, presented by Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi

+ Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY

Saturday, September 10 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ First 2,000 fans receive a King Tuck Astros Bobblehead, presented by Wigington Rumley Dunn & Blair

+ Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, September 11 vs. Midland RockHounds: 1:05 PM (gates open at 11:35)

+ Fan Appreciation Day: First 1,500 fans receive a fan choice giveaway item

+ First Responders Day presented by LyondellBasell

+ H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

+ Mrs. Baird’s Dollar Day offers $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy’s Prize Wheel spins

+ Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo