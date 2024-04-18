Hooks weeklong stand underway through April 21

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Hooks are hosting the San Antonio Missions, a Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in a six-game series at Whataburger Field.

The weeklong stand kicked off Tuesday, April 16 and runs through Sunday, April 21.

"In addition to weekday specials, fans can take part in Bark in the Park on Thursday, April 18, presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi. Friday, the first 2,000 receive a Hooks Sports Bottle from Orthopedic Center of Corpus Christi. Then postgame, catch Bud Light Friday Fireworks," said Hooks staff.

Saturday, April 20, is the first installment of the 2024 CITGO jersey series, celebrating what makes the Coastal Bend a great place to live, work, and play.

"The Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program is this week’s recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle," added staff.

Click Here for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, April 16 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

• Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code “HOOKS4FOR40”

• A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

• WellMed Baseball Bingo

• Coastal Bend Blood Center Blood Drive

• Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, April 17 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

• Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

• Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code “HOOKSBOGO”

• Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, April 18 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

• Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from one of designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

• Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos.

• Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, April 19 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

• First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Sports Bottle presented by Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi

• Bud Light Friday Fireworks

• Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY

Saturday, April 20 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

• First 2,000 fans receive Corpus Christi Landmark Jersey No. 1, presented by CITGO

• Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, April 21 vs. San Antonio Missions: 5:05 pm (gates open 4:05 pm)

• H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

• Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy’s Prize Wheel Spins

• Whataburger Youth Sports Day

• Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo