Hooks fans help donate $65,000 to seven local organizations for 2021 season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks announced on Wednesday that fans this season helped donate $65,000 to seven local organizations via the Astros Foundation Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

According to the MLB, the charity raffle is aimed at harnessing passionate baseball fans to support youth sports and education programs, the recognition/honor of our nation’s military, childhood cancer and domestic violence awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness.

The seven local organizations that benefited from these donations include:

USO South Texas



Amos Rehabilitation Keep



Mosaic Project of South Texas



Je’Sani Smith Foundation



Goodwill Industries of South Texas



Corpus Christi Police Officers Association



Corpus Christi Professional Firefighters Association

“Thank you Hooks fans for joining us at the ballpark and helping out these great causes,” said Hooks general manager Brady Ballard in a release. “Our partners, members and fans have stepped up during these challenging times. We are incredibly grateful for their support and, during this week of Thanksgiving, want affirm our commitment of being an active and positive participant in the community.”

