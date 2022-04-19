Hooks baseball headed back to the sparkling city

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hooks Baseball is gearing up for a six-game homestand Tuesday through Sunday at Whataburger Field.

This weekend is filled with festivities, including Bud Light Friday Fireworks, as well as two premium giveaways: Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodies on Friday, April 22, courtesy of Flint Hills Resources and Hooks Bucket Hats on Saturday, April 23, thanks to Whataburger.

Tickets are now available for purchase at cchooks.com/tickets [milb.com].

Here's a run-down of the upcoming games:

Tuesday, April 19 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 , offering Hooks fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40 ( online promo code: HOOKS4FOR40 )

, offering Hooks fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40 ( ) Conviva Silver Sluggers Night, with post-game Senior Stroll around the diamond

WellMed Baseball Bingo

Coastal Bend Blood Center accepting donations at Whataburger Field from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Wednesday, April 20 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

The Hooks will take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits.

Fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free for Whataburger Family Day (online promo code: HOOKSBOGO)

Thursday, April 21 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12-oz beer (all stands), $3 discount on 14-oz margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Backstop Grill and Valero Champions Corner, and $1 16-oz sodas.

Dog Day: Cheer on the Hooks with your furry friend from Whataburger Field's designated Dog Day areas: outfield berms, Section 110 & Section 128. *Please note, proof of rabies vaccination is required.

Friday, April 22 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodie, presented by Flint Hills Resources

Bud Light Friday Fireworks



Saturday, April 23 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Bucket Hat, presented by Whataburger

Sunday, April 24 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 1:05 PM (gates open at 12:05)