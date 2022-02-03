Homeless population trying to stay warm during cold weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With a cold snap headed our way, many residents have a roof over their heads and proper heating, but others call the streets their home.

For the homeless, it is extremely difficult to stay warm when temperatures hit below freezing, especially with precipitation.

Thomas Stewart says he's used to the cold, but if it get's too bad he will find a shelter willing to let him in.

"If I get into an emergency where if I get wet and I am in danger of hypothermia, I will high tail it to the nearest shelter," he said.

The Mother Teresa Shelter will be open during the day and the Salvation Army will be open overnight starting Thursday at 4 p.m. There is no requirement necessary.

Russell Czajkowski with the Salvation Army says it's important to provide this type of help to the homeless population.

"They need to have a place to get a warm meal and to be warm, and people living on the streets may have blankets but still they are subjected to very hazardous living," he said.

