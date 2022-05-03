Homeless Helping Homeless organization seeking to change lives.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Empowerment Neighborhood helps guide those on the streets and helps them help themselves.

Under this organization, the program "Homeless Helping Homeless" united the community.

Bruce Wilson, Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Empowerment Neighborhood, said that many of these people who are homeless have gone through trauma in the past and are on their way to recovery.

"They're in a process - my friends, people experiencing homelessness - that have formed a peer advocate team, they are in a process of recovering from all of those things," he said.

Olga Davila spent many years on the streets and said that she has completely changed her life.

"I've turned my life around, I've fallen maybe twice since then but I pick myself back up," She said.

For more information on you can get involved and help change a life, contact bruce Wilson at 512-787-3043.

