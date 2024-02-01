Homeless encampment near Harbor Bridge cleared out

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department had to bring in some extra manpower to clean up a homeless camp Thursday morning.

The encampment was set up along the Harbor Bridge underpass at North Tancahua and North Padre Street, near the old Bayview Cemetery.

The Downtown Management District brought in a crane to help with the cleanup. CCPD tells us they have been working with TxDOT and the contractor of the new Harbor Bridge project, Flat Iron Dragados, to remove homeless maps in the construction area.

Police say those camps are responsible for much of the trash in that area. This latest camp cleanup began Monday and ended today, according to officials.

