A fire burned down another house -- and animal rescue – in San patricio county Monday night.

More than a dozen dogs -- 14 -- were killed, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

The fire happened at a home on Country Road 1344.

Investigators said the high wind, along with sparking electrical wires, made the fire difficult to put out.

Rivera said at least one dozen other animals were taken to other shelters and the local veterinary clinic.