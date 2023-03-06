Home and Garden Show returns for its 24th year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of folks loaded up on tools and advice over the weekend for do-it-yourself home projects because there was plenty of both at the 24th annual Corpus Christi Home and Garden Show.

The Home and Garden Show was held at American Bank Center from March 3 through March 5.

People got a chance to check out the latest products and services and met face-to-face with professionals here in the Coastal Bend area.

As always, there were plenty of displays with fresh ideas for home improvement projects.

"There's a lot of different businesses. They got landscapers here; they got people who do dumping, they have real estate people here. Pepsi is here, so just different businesses are here," said Robert Valdez, owner of Valdez Roofing.

The event was at the American Bank Center, and admission was free to the public.