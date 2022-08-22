Holly Road to undergo maintenance from Airline Road to Crosstown Expressway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Road construction will begin on Holly Road from Airline Rd. to Crosstown Expressway on Monday, August 22.

According to city officials, contractors will apply new asphalt to five lanes along Holly Road.

The construction will take place Monday through Friday between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

"While two-way traffic will remain open for motorists, the contractor will conduct daily single-lane closures along Holly Road. The construction duration for this project is expected to last two months, weather permitting," said city officials.

The Holly Road construction project is part of the Public Works Department's Street Preventative Maintenance Program.

