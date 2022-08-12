Hogs running wild in West Side neighborhood raise safety concern

Things got a bit wild Friday morning in Molina.

A resident spotted a couple of intruders rampaging through that West Side neighborhood.

The intruders were a couple of wild hogs that were running wild through the streets.

Ross Martinez, a life-long resident of Molina, says he's never seen anything like this before.

His dog managed to corral the two hogs in a field at Bloomington and Elvira.

Martinez blames the dry weather for this intrusion from the wild.

"You know with these drought conditions this is like a real problem now man, so the city has to figure out what they're gonna do the more often these pigs start coming out because this isn't just a one-off, this is gonna be a regular occurrence now with these drought conditions," Martinez said.

But he said this is potentially a much bigger problem.

"And the reason this is such a problem is because there' is a kid's bus stop right at that corner right there man and if these animals are out here when these kids get back from school in a couple of hours, you know, these things are dangerous dude," he added.

Martinez told us he called animal control but they told him they didn't handle these types of calls.

He tried Texas Parks and Wildlife, they told him someone would get back to him.

KRIS 6 News decided to give them a call and Warden Lerrin Johnson told us these hogs didn't appear to be feral.

She saw a video of the hogs and told us they seemed to be domesticated.

Warden Johson added that she doesn't think they pose a threat and suggested residents should just scare them away with a loud noise.

As for removing them, Texas Parks and Wildlife doesn't remove these animals either.

Warden Johnson said the only option would be to call a private contractor and hire them to remove the hogs.

