Hit-and-run survivor visits crash site after improvements to Ayers Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The survivor of a hit-and-run, Christian Carrillo visited the spot where he was nearly killed by a drunk driver nine years ago.

City leaders celebrated the improvements to Ayers Street during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, June 6.

Construction to the improvements began on March 24, 2020.

“It took a while, but it always takes time to get everything done,” Carrillo said. “I’m happy that they fixed Ayers Street hopefully they can put a few sidewalks.”

Carrillo was left for dead on the side of the road after being struck by a driver in March 2013. He was walking home from work after pulling a double shift at Cici’s Pizza.

Carillo says he recalls poor lighting and no sidewalk on that stretch of the road the night his life changed forever.

“I didn’t hear the truck because I had my headphones on, the drunk driver hit me and left,” said Carrillo.

The accident left him in a coma - severely injured. He had to learn to walk and talk again.

“I woke up paralyzed, my skull was broken, my left eye came out, my back was broken, all ribs broken, lungs collapsed,” Carrillo added.

Nearly a decade after the incident, Carrillo is happy to see the improvements on Ayers Street. He says the changes were long overdue and needed for the safety of drivers and pedestrians.

“Don’t walk with your headphones on so you can hear somebody or a vehicle next to you,” Carrillo said.

Christian says he’s in a much better place now and is looking forward to go to college to become a mechanic.

“Don’t let nothing put you down and always keep a smile,” Carrillo said.

