Hit and run sends one person to the hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One woman is in the hospital with "serious bodily injuries" after an unknown vehicle hit her late last night.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. The vehicle - which is still unknown - fled the scene, making it a hit and run.

Investigators on the scene last night and early this morning were still trying to determine what the vehicle looks like, and any distinguishing damage or markings on it.

"As of right now we're still trying to figure it out," Corpus Christi Police Lieutenant Gabe Garcia said. "Officers are still needing to canvass the area to see if there are any cameras or anything like that. We're still trying to figure that out as of right now."

The victim (who has not been identified) was transported to an area hospital, where she remains currently. The investigation is still ongoing.