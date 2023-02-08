His-story years after history: A fight for justice is never over

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Dr. King's 1965 sermon delivered at Temple Israel of Hollywood he said, “we shall overcome” and a local pastor here in the coastal bend has the same mentality.

“We need our history repeated and every chance we get as black Americans—we need to celebrate. It’s important to me,” Reverend Claude Axel said.

Reverend Claude Axel is the pastor of the Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in the Coastal Bend and he said that he is determined to live the dream Dr. King had.

In the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s famous, “I have a Dream” speech, he said “one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed,” something Rev. Axel tries to do in his everyday life.

“I know that I am in my last days on this side, but I am determined to see that we keep Martin Luther King’s dream alive.”

He has worked at several schools like Wynn Seale and Roy Miller high school where he retired. He believes that everyone needs to be educated about the history of African Americans to be able to continue the fight for justice that we need in America.

In Reverend Axel’s mind, the solution is easy to a complicated problem. He said all you must do is provide a simple solution to fix the problem.

“But don’t just march— don’t just talk the talk but you got to walk the walk-in terms of making America what it needs to be,” Axel said.

Embracing the past and looking forward to the future to make a better America for everyone.

