Highway 286 detour reopened after weather closure

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: The northbound SH 286 detour to US 181 and Staples Street and the loop ramp to southbound SH 286 were temporarily closed during rush-hour traffic Friday morning.

The highway was reopened about 8:10 a.m. Friday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Effective immediately, the northbound SH 286 detour to US 181 and Staples Street and the loop ramp to southbound SH 286 are temporarily closed.

Motorists are urged to proceed through the IH 37 and SH 286 interchange with extreme caution and be prepared for additional closures if flooding persists.

Crews are on location to remove debris and direct traffic to the Comanche Street exit and Martin Luther King Drive frontage road.

Motorists are to proceed with extreme caution, consider using alternate routes, follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zones.

All work is weather permitting.

