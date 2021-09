CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beginning Thursday night, all northbound lanes of State Highway 181 will be closed from Burleson to Beach Avenue.

This closure will affect traffic headed to Portland.

The shutdown will happen from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.

Traffic on the same stretch of 181 will be reduced to one lane from 6 a.m. Friday until noon on Saturday.

Traffic headed to Portland will be detoured at the Burleson Street exit and will be able to get back on Highway 181 after Beach Avenue.