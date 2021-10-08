High speed chase ends after truck crashes into a gas pipeline

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A high speed chase ended when a when a large truck crashed into a gas pipe line.

The crash happened Thursday at a ranch in the Kingsville area.

Border Patrol agents report a suspected smuggler along with several undocumented immigrants were involved in a high speed pursuit after agents tried to pull over a black Chevrolet truck.

Officials say the truck rammed through a private property gate and continued driving off road. Border Patrol agents said they lost sight of the vehicle, however, they found the black truck three hours late and saw the truck had crashed into a gas pipeline.

Investigators found one injured woman 30 yards from the crash scene and rendered first aid to the woman. She was taken to the hospital.

Border Patrol Photo: Picture of an undocumented immigrant getting medical attention after a vehicle crash.

Gas company workers fixed the damaged gas pipeline.

Border Patrol agents added the driver of the truck and several undocumented immigrants were not located.