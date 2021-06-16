Hicks Automotive donates to first responders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local first responders received quite the gift Wednesday from the Hicks Automotive Family. The auto giant donated $20,000 worth of gift cards.

The cards went to the Corpus Christi Police Foundation, the Fire Department, Corpus Christi Medical Center, and CHRISTUS Spohn. Each organization will be receiving $5,000 worth of gift cards.

The cards are from area businesses that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. They were purchased via a campaign that Hicks Automotive organized.

People would buy gift cards from area businesses, provide proof to Hicks Automotive, and then Hicks would buy the exact same gift card and donate it to first responders. In all $40,000 was raised for area businesses.