HHM: The artistic journey of muralist Mayra Zamora.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From downtown to the South Side, Mayra Zamora's work of art adds a pop of color to nearly every corner of Corpus Christi.

“My first mural was actually with the Loteria and I was selected for La Tabla de surf and the sun,” Zamora said.

An Austin native, Zamora grew up in Tivoli, but calls Corpus Christi her second home.

After all, this is where she established her roots as a well-known local artist.

“I have been a muralist since 2014, but I have been an artist since I was born,” she said.

Her passion for the arts is so strong she felt the need to share it within her community, focusing her efforts in the Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center.

Zamora started at Garcia as an after-school tutor, then became a part of an after-school program.

She works very closely with the organization K-Space Contemporary through this partnership along with local artist Monica Marie Garcia.

She offers workshops and summer teen camps – giving them the tools to paint a better future.

“I always saw a need for teen programs, there's a lot of programs geared to elementary students and I started a mural teen program there,” she said.

And as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage month, she reflects on what her culture means to her.

“And even me being Mexicana I love learning about all the other Latino countries out there. It's so vast and it's so beautiful, but one thing that all we have in common is family, passion and we love color,” Zamora added.

Zamora will be representing Corpus Christi in Atlanta, Ga. She will be working on her first mural outside of the Lonestar state.