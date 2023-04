CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is nothing like celebrating Earth Day like a gorgeous day by the bay.

The Coastal Bend Bays Foundation hosted the 24th annual Earth Day - Bay Day, a free, family-friendly festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Heritage Park.

The festival featured interactive exhibits and activities, like wild animals and celebrated their role in the environment.

