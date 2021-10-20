Here's how to get collectors to cease calls for fraudulent debts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Americans seem to be getting more calls from debt collectors about money they don't owe.

Lending Tree analyzed complaints filed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2018 to 2021.

Nearly 80 percent of complaints claim debt collectors either made a mistake, or kept calling for a debt made because of identity theft.

There are steps you can take to get these calls to stop.

"If you feel that you are being harassed, you can basically put in writing to the collector that you want them to stop," said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst for Lending Tree. "So, you can essentially write them a letter and send it certified mail get a return receipt to alert them."

If you're getting calls about debt that you do owe, experts say it's best to be honest with your lender about why payments aren't possible, and try to work out a plan.

