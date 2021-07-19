Here's why we are struggling with these shortages

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi and the nation are still dealing with several noticeable shortages.

Now let's go in depth on why some products are in short supply.

Let's start with a simple one, the chicken shortage.

You can blame that one on price wars between the major chains like KFC, Buffalo Wild Wings and Wingstop.

To meet the demand for takeout instead of dining in, those chains are paying high prices for chicken parts.

Suppliers can't keep up with the demand because of a labor shortage.

Here's another one we're all dealing with, computer chips.

From new cars to smart phones, laptops to washing machines, there simply aren't enough chips to go around.

The pandemic disrupted the supply chain so carmakers haven't been able to make certain models.

Chip production hasn't caught up with demand so we could see fewer tech devices this holiday season.

And one of the more unusual shortages we're squirting through involves ketchup.

Ketchup packages became scarce last summer when dining out was replaced by take-out or home delivery.

Restaurants found themselves competing with fast food places for supplies of ketchup packets.

Heinz, the nation's biggest ketchup producer, recently announced a 25 percent increase in production.

That would total 12 billion ketchup packets a year.

