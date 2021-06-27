Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Help stock the shelves with Freedom Fitness and the Coastal Bend Food Bank

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file logo.
KRIS file logo.
Coastal Bend Food Bank Logo
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 16:58:39-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Freedom Fitness has teamed up with the Coastal Bend Food Bank to help stock their shelves.

From now until July 5, you can help by filling the red barrels located at any of the four Freedom Fitness locations in Corpus Christi. The food will help supply the food bank which provides food to people in 11 Coastal Bend counties.

On Tuesday, June 29, you can also register for the Coastal Bend Food Bank's 12th annual 'Miles for Meals 5K Run/Walk' to benefit the kids backpack program. The backpack program provides food each Friday during the school year for children identified as food insecure.

You can register for the 5K on the food bank's website here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education